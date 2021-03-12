Azerbaijan's Nar eyes to modernize service centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Nar mobile operator company has adapted its services to new realities and changing customer needs in 2020, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gunnar Pahnke said at a press conference on the results of last year, Trend reports on Mar.12.

According to Pahnke, in the reporting year, Nar paid special attention to the development of digital channels and social projects.

“Besides, the mobile operator, taking into account the quarantine restrictions, launched the 'Seyyar Nar' service, the sale of numbers online, as well as a number of educational packages and projects,” he said adding that with the help of digital channels in 2020, about 8,000 client requests were satisfied.

Nar opened 19 new points of sale and three service centers last year, the CEO also noted.

"This year we will continue to update stores and service centers both in Baku and in the regions of the country," he concluded.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan.

Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev