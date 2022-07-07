Iran offering free internet packages to low-income families

TEHRAN, Iran, July 7. Iran's government is offering offering internet packages to low-income families, said the Minister of Information and Communication Technology Eisa Zarepour, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the minister, individuals who receive monthly subsides are eligible to obtain free internet package at the government's offices.

According to reports, the cost of internet subscription in Iran has increased by 60 percent, amidst high inflation rate and soaring food prices affecting the low income families, while despite the higher costs the speed of broadband is low.