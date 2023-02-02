“Nar” attends the event dedicated to Youth Day (PHOTO)

In celebration of February 2 Youth Day, "ReBrand" Forum of Student Youth Organizations was held. The event which drew 110 young leaders together was aimed to share the best possible PR solutions for Student Youth Organisations and profound experience in this field. Hence, Aziz Akhundov, head of “Nar”s public relations department, spoke on "PR strategies that meet the challenges of the modern age" and replied queries at the experience sharing session.

The forum held with the support of the Youth Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, included the workshops of experts, awarding ceremony in various nominations.

