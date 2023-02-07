Azerbaijan reveals population's digital literacy rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Digital literacy in Azerbaijan compiles 53-55 percent, said Javid Abdullayev, Head of the Department of Digital Economy of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4SIM), during the opening of the "IT Hub Azerbaijan" project, Trend reports.

"This rate is close to the rates of developed countries. Currently, the mentioned rate is higher in Baku. However, there is digital inequality in the regions, and for us, increasing digital literacy in the regions is one of the main goals for the near future," he said.

According to him, more than 80 percent of Azerbaijan's population uses internet.

"Baku plays a key role in the formation of this rate, but steps are also being taken in the regions in this direction," he added.

Javid Abdullayev noted that the demand for jobs in the IT sector has increased fivefold from 2016 through 2021 in Azerbaijan. According to him, the indicator is growing every year.