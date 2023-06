BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the Ministry of Economy and the Iteca Caspian company within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Acting Executive Director of the e-Government Center of Azerbaijan Fariz Jafarov and Iteca Caspian CEO Farid Mammadov.

Will be updated