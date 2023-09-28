WB, Azerbaijan's Information and Communication Technologies Agency into joint project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. World Bank (WB) experts are implementing a joint project with the Information and Communication Technologies Agency titled "Mission to support the implementation of the digital economy in the South Caucasus and technical assistance for high-speed digital connectivity for inclusiveness and competitiveness", Trend reports.

The data from the Information and Communication Technologies Agency shows that the project was discussed at a meeting with representatives of the agency and WB experts. At the meeting, the sides discussed the main directions and functional structure of the agency, as well as the knowledge of specialists and issues of their professional development.

The World Bank experts expressed their willingness to support the agency to learn from international experience on issues such as general analysis of foreign regulatory authorities, legal and institutional frameworks, organizational structure and governance, regulatory review, human resources, institutional challenges with other agencies, and financial aspects.

Following the meeting, it was decided to hold a series of working meetings between the World Bank and agency experts before the end of this year to discuss the second interim results of the preliminary report prepared by the Bank as well as to develop potential options based on common best practices to guide the development of the agency.

Moreover, the World Bank supports the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan in the field of digitalization of the whole economy in order to achieve the strategy "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development".