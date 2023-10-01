Nar network in Khankendi city!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. In order to contribute to the rapid revival of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Nar covers Karabakh with its wide mobile network. Nar has already provided many settlements of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur with base stations.

The technical staff of Nar quickly ensured the coverage of residential areas such as Khankendi, Khojavand, Khojaly, Aghdara, Askaran with a mobile network. Also, Nar 4G network was presented to customers in the populated areas of Shusha, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions where infrastructure works are being carried out.

Always proud to be an Azerbaijani brand, Nar considers it its duty to pay attention to the regions of Azerbaijan and to pay particular attention to the liberated areas. You can learn more about the projects implemented by Nar on the page nar.az/projects.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.