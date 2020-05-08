Georgia, Greece to focus on cooperation for safe tourism development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili hold video call with President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

The two presidents talked about COVID-19 pandemic situation and new challenges regarding re-opening of economy.

Presidents of Georgia and Greece underlined that both countries largely depend on tourism as an important sphere for economy and stressed the importance of cooperation for safe tourism development.

Zourabichvili said that a concept of safe tourism had to be elaborated in line with recommendations and standards of the European Union (EU) and World Tourism Organization (WTO).

She added that in overcoming the crisis caused by the pandemic, Georgia had to strengthen relations with European Union. Zourabichvili also invited President of Greece to visit Georgia.

Greece and Georgia established diplomatic relations in 1992. The Greek Embassy in Tbilisi has been operating since July 1995. Georgia has an Embassy and a General Consulate in Athens and a General Consulate in Thessaloniki.

---

