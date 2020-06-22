Azerbaijan's tourism sector heavily hit by COVID-19 pandemic

Tourism 22 June 2020 15:17 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's tourism sector heavily hit by COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Tourism sector in Azerbaijan, just like in other countries has heavily dropped due to COVID-19 pandemic, beginning from March 2020, Trend reports on June 22 referring to the Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee.

So, in the first five months of 2020, 563,900 foreign tourists from 152 countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 1.9 times less compared to the same period in 2019.

Nearly 30.2 percent of the total tourists arrived from Russia, 27.3 percent – from Georgia, 13.2 percent – from Turkey, 6.7 percent - from Iran, 2.2 percent - from India, 2.1 percent - from Saudi Arabia and Ukraine, 1.4 percent - from the UAE, 1.3 percent - from Pakistan, Kuwait and Kazakhstan, 1.1 percent - from Turkmenistan, 0.9 percent - from Iraq and the UK.

Furthermore, 0.8 percent of the tourists were citizens of Uzbekistan, 0.7 percent - Israel, 6.4 percent - other countries and 0.1 percent - stateless persons.

In gender terms, 75.1 percent of the tourists were men, and 24.9 percent - women.

The largest drop in the tourist inflow from January through May 2020 accounted for tourists from China and South Korea - 5.5 and 4.4 times. Tourist inflow from Japan also decreased (by 3.7 times). In general, trips from East Asia countries to Azerbaijan decreased by about 4.5 times.

Meanwhile, fewer tourists came from the UAE (plunge by 4.1 times), Poland (drop by 3.8 times), the UK (decline by 3.5 times), Israel and Canada (fall by 3.3 times), Hungary (decrease by 3.1 times) and other countries.

The total number of tourists arriving from EU states decreased by 3.4 times to 16,200 people; from the Gulf countries – by 2.2 times to 75,300 people, and from the CIS countries – by almost two-fold to 205,400 people.

According to the committee, 66.9 percent of the tourists visited Azerbaijan by trains and cars, 31.6 percent - by planes, and 1.5 percent - by ships.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Volume of cargo shipment from Germany via Turkish ports revealed
Volume of cargo shipment from Germany via Turkish ports revealed
Foreign &amp; Commonwealth Office of UK talks co-op opportunities with Uzbekistan
Foreign & Commonwealth Office of UK talks co-op opportunities with Uzbekistan
Nokia to cut 1,233 jobs at French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent
Nokia to cut 1,233 jobs at French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan to sell state shares of Coca-Cola Uzbekiston LTD Business 16:38
Iran's car market in turmoil due to raised prices on spare car part materials Business 16:37
Purchase of rapeseed in Iran's Qom Province completed Business 16:25
Kazakhstan announces oil output forecasts following extension of OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 16:19
Iran reopens borders, hopes to boost non-oil exports Business 16:18
China targets rise in oil, natural gas output this year Other News 16:08
Growing foreign currency rate affects Iran's economy Business 16:08
Some OPEC+ participants could be less vigilant with end of lockdowns Oil&Gas 16:07
Gold production on rise in Kazakhstan Business 15:42
Turkey discloses details of five-month cargo shipment via its Aliaga port Turkey 15:37
US oil market share will be subdued, but it won't kill shale oil Oil&Gas 15:36
Iran Air launches new flights between Tehran, Manchester Iran 15:31
Azerbaijan's tourism sector heavily hit by COVID-19 pandemic Tourism 15:17
Production of Iranian Urmia Tractor Manufacturing Company increases Business 15:16
Turkmenistan to expand its air fleet Transport 15:12
Uzbekistan aims to improve tourism sector Tourism 15:05
Volume of cargo shipment from Germany via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 14:59
Azerbaijani electricity supplier builds new substation in Baku Oil&Gas 14:55
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy electric heaters via tender Tenders 14:52
How can start-ups help create new bank products in Azerbaijan? Business 14:52
Foreign & Commonwealth Office of UK talks co-op opportunities with Uzbekistan Business 14:39
Azerbaijani credit agency reveals data on issued agricultural loans Finance 14:38
Iran may need years to retrieve its electricity debt from Iraq Business 14:31
Turkmenistan's demand for Turkish electric products grows Turkey 14:20
Uzbekistan's natural gas production shrinks Oil&Gas 14:16
Nokia to cut 1,233 jobs at French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent Europe 14:16
Lufthansa shares down as investor battles bailout terms Europe 14:16
Number of coronavirus cases surpasses 200,000 in Iran Iran 14:10
Iran's South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company starts equipment repairs Oil&Gas 14:07
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province confronts overpricing Business 14:06
Turkmenistan sells polypropylene, textile, disposable masks via state commodity exchange Turkmenistan 14:04
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Turkmenistan soaring despite pandemic Turkey 13:57
Qatar Airways plans to resume regular flights to Georgia from July 1 Transport 13:56
Iran's petrochemical exports not affected by COVID-19 - Chamber of Commerce Business 13:55
OPEC conformity not going to last very much longer Commentary 13:54
Air Astana talks possible timeframe for restoring full-time flights operation Transport 13:51
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender on equipment modernization Tenders 13:42
Turkmenistan introducing digital technologies in oil production Oil&Gas 13:41
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for June 23 - 30 Finance 13:36
Turkey's five-month cargo transportation by trucks to Afghanistan plunges Turkey 13:34
Part of Tehran-Shomal freeway to be commissioned in Iran Transport 13:34
Iran discloses amount of funds for construction of Tehran-Shomal freeway Business 13:18
Uzbekistan reveals country's COVID-19 statistics as of June 22 Uzbekistan 13:15
U.S. citizen among victims of stabbing attack in Britain US 13:15
Turkish Airlines to resume int'l flights to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Transport 13:13
Bank supply at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction surpasses demand three-fold Finance 13:08
Georgia plans to harvest, export large volumes of blueberries Business 13:04
Demand for Turkish chemical products in Iran dips Turkey 12:55
Turkmenistan eyes to join one of World Bank’s business projects Business 12:47
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey falls sharply Turkey 12:40
Iran to import major basic goods, medicines from Iraq Business 12:40
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of above-ground pedestrian crossing in Neapol Street, Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:31
Number of French companies registered in Turkey lowers Turkey 12:24
Montenegro updates on Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project Oil&Gas 12:24
Georgian natural juice exported to US for first time Business 12:17
Kazakhstan's GDP plunges during COVID-19 quarantine Business 12:13
Iran Khodro manufacturing cars in accordance with Euro 5 standards Business 12:11
Poland supports idea developing multimodal transport corridors passing Azerbaijan Transport 12:11
Poland ready for cooperation with Azerbaijan in many spheres apart from energy sector Business 12:01
Spain to decide this week which tourists can visit Europe 11:52
Poland ready to share experience on developing of port infrastructure with Azerbaijan Transport 11:51
Iran provides funds to transfer water to villages Business 11:49
Gold price rises on June 22 Finance 11:48
WB intends to support Turkmenistan’s private-sector producers of agricultural products Finance 11:40
Poland, Azerbaijan can cooperate in wind, biofuels or solar energy: ministry Oil&Gas 11:40
Iran plans to commission 4 railway projects Transport 11:38
Mexico to resume sending farmworkers to Canada after safety agreement Other News 11:23
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 15-19 Oil&Gas 11:18
Iran's Khorasan Steel Company hits new production record Business 11:16
Morocco to resume domestic flights starting June 25 Arab World 11:11
Germany struggles to impose local coronavirus restrictions Europe 11:11
Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey Business 11:07
Kazakhstan's export to Uzbekistan plunges Business 10:53
Georgia reports new coronavirus cases Georgia 10:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 22 Finance 10:39
Turkey remains main importer of flours, meals, pellets from Georgia Business 10:33
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey soars Business 10:23
Iran's reception halls expected to reopen Iran 10:17
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported by Georgia to Turkey Business 10:10
Exports of knitwear from Georgia to Turkey down Business 10:09
Iranian currency rates for June 22 Finance 10:08
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy lead rolls via tender Tenders 09:55
China reports 18 new coronavirus cases, nine in Beijing Other News 09:54
Georgia presents country's investments opportunities to Nestle Business 09:53
American Airlines seeks $3.5 billion in new financing US 09:52
Thailand reports three new imported coronavirus cases Other News 09:50
Iran's economy provides required foreign currency despite suspension of exports Business 09:49
New Zealand extends ban on cruise ship arrivals Other News 09:49
Oil dips as demand worries outweigh tighter supply Oil&Gas 09:47
Georgia decreases import of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel from China Business 09:43
Review of Georgian export to China in January-May 2020 Business 09:40
Iran responds to IAEA resolution Nuclear Program 09:26
Ambassador: Latvia interested in attracting investments from Azerbaijan in transport, logistics sector Commentary 08:45
Coronavirus recoveries in Turkey pass 160,000 mark Turkey 08:31
Iran ready to exchange prisoners with other countries Iran 08:06
Serbia's ruling coalition achieves record election victory Europe 07:55
Chile reports 242,355 COVID-19 cases, 4,479 deaths Other News 07:05
UK's Johnson to announce lockdown easing plans on Tuesday Europe 06:07
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 142,000 in past day - WHO World 05:21
All news