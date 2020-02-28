Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Jeddah, Medina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways has suspended flights to Jeddah and Medina since 27 February due to the coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan Airways.

"Uzbekistan Airways will suspend all flights from Tashkent to Jeddah and Medina from 27 February 2020 due to a temporary ban imposed by Saudi authorities on pilgrims and tourists from 25 countries, including Uzbekistan. The authorities explain this decision by the need to prevent the threat of spreading of coronavirus COVID-19," the report said.

The company noted that in the near future, several flights will be carried out exclusively for the purpose of transporting Uzbek citizens back from Saudi Arabia.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 3,000. Over 83,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Recently, South Korea became the second country after China in numbers of cases of coronavirus. South Korea reported 256 new cases on Feb. 28, bringing its total to over 2,000.

In Italy and Iran, with two of the biggest outbreaks, the number of reported infections more than doubled in just two days, approaching 900 combined, and people who had recently been to those countries continued to seed new outbreaks elsewhere. Kuwait reported 43 new cases.

Until recently, the incubation period of the disease was thought to be 14 days, but new studies have shown that the maximum incubation period for coronavirus can be 24 days.

---

