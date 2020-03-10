Air traffic between Israel, Georgia suspended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

Air traffic between Israel and Georgia has been suspended, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The Israeli airline Israir Airlines temporarily stops flights to international destinations; this is due to the decision of the country's government to introduce a 14-day quarantine for all citizens arriving in the country.

Such tough precautions are caused by the need to prevent the entry of coronavirus into the country, the report said.

By the government decision, these measures also apply to Israeli citizens who are returning from abroad. For their return, charter flights financed by the state will be carried out.

Another Israeli airline, Arkia, also announced the termination of international flights.

The Israeli airlines said that at the first stage, the flights have been suspended till the end of March, but if the situation with the coronavirus in the world does not stabilize, this measure can be extended.

Both of these airlines operate on the Georgian market: Israir Airlines operates flights to Tbilisi and Batumi. Meanwhile, Arkia serves flights to Batumi.

As for the Israel' largest airline, El-Al, the company management has not yet made a final decision on this issue. The Georgian side has unofficial information that El-Al airline also plans to cancel flights in the direction of Tbilisi and Batumi in March, the report said.

