Georgian citizens abroad receive state assistance amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has helped 2,425 of its citizens in more than 40 foreign countries amid the coronavirus outbreak, said Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the aid included accommodation, food, transport, medicines and online medical consultations and emergency service.

"The situation is much harder in all other countries where the pandemic is picking up. Our diplomats continue to provide relevant assistance to the citizens of Georgia within the resources of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Zalkaliani.

As of today, Georgia has helped 440 citizens in Italy, 303 citizens in Germany, 285 citizens in Poland, 217 citizens in Bulgaria, 183 citizens in Turkey, 181 citizens in Greece, 64 citizens in France, 54 citizens in Spain, 47 citizens in Czechia, 45 citizens in the Netherlands, 30 citizens in the US, 24 citizens in Austria, 20 citizens in Azerbaijan, 18 citizens in Jordan, 17 citizens in Belarus, 15 citizens in Lithuania, 13 citizens in Egypt, and 10 citizens in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that 5,000 Georgian citizens were brought back to Georgia from China, Italy, Iran, Poland, Bulgaria, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Belarus, the Netherlands, Egypt, Azerbaijan, the UK and Slovenia.

Zalkaliani noted that 44 citizens were repatriated from Odessa, Ukraine by a ferry.

He added that special flights will be carried out to evacuate Georgians from foreign countries.

The flights will be carried out by the national flag carrier Georgian Airways, and ticket price will not exceed 199 euros. Citizens that will come back to Georgia will be placed in 14-day quarantine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356