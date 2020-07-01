Hungarian Wizz Air continues to cooperate with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air continues to cooperate with the Georgian government and remains committed to its customers, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Earlier, United Airports of Georgia denied the information that the Hungarian low-cost airline plans to cancel its operations in Georgia.

“I want to assure our citizens that Wizz Air is not going anywhere, it feels comfortable in Georgia, continues to cooperate with the Georgian government and remains committed to its customers,” Turnava said.

The minister noted that Wizz Air has been operating in Georgia since 2012 and the Georgian government has done its best to expand the Wizz Air operations in the country.

"Despite coronavirus, the company announced 10 new destinations it intends to operate from Georgia,” Turnava said.

