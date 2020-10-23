New buses to start serving passengers in Georgian Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 126 new 12-meter buses produced by Turkish company BMC will start serving passengers of Georgian capital city of Tbilisi starting October 23, announced Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"We have presented the 126 new buses to the public. We need to upgrade the public bus fleet. Yellow buses [which used to serve Tbilisi] were problematic for Tbilisi in terms of environmental point of view and terms of its visual side. This is why we are bringing new buses to the capital. We have also purchased 100 BMC buses which will also arrive in Tbilisi and this will complete the public bus fleet upgrading process", said Kaladze.

Kaladze also stated that next year Tbilisi City Hall plans to purchase 200 new 18-meter buses and finally public transport in our city will be comfortable and will ensure the fastest way to get around the city.

In addition, Kaladze announced that 200 new minibusses are already in Tbilisi and 100 more will arrive later.

"As of today, 200 minibusses have been introduced in the city. Some 300 minibusses will enter the city in the first stage and the outdated yellow minibusses which currently serve the passenger will be replaced gradually. Finally, 1,200-1,500 minibusses will run in the city because there is no need for more," Kaladze said.

---