Uzbekistan airways make first flight on new hybrid air transportation model

Transport 30 August 2021 12:53 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan airways make first flight on new hybrid air transportation model

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways JSC switched to a hybrid model of air transportation and on August 30, 2021, the first flight was made in the direction of Tashkent – Moscow, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan Airways.

On the first flight of Uzbekistan Airways Express, together with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations, 22 migrant passengers were invited, who were presented with one-time free tickets on the Tashkent-Moscow route. This, in turn, testifies to the attention given to passengers who are unable to purchase air tickets.

Uzbekistan Express will focus on domestic and interregional transportation and will start to carry out air transportation on 4 Airbus A320 planes, arranged in "full economy". The future air transportation route map will also include key Russian and Kazakh cities such as Moscow, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Sochi, Mineralnye Vody, Yekaterinburg, Aktau, and Aktobe.

It should be noted that the prices for air tickets for flights operated by airliners modified for Uzbekistan Airways Express have been reduced by 20 percent and from September this year will include the following directions: Tashkent - Moscow - from $140.6, Tashkent - Moscow - Tashkent - from $267.3; Urgench - Moscow - from $140.6, Urgench - Moscow - Urgench - from $267.3; Namangan - Moscow - from $140.6, Namangan - Moscow - Namangan - from $267.3; Bukhara - Moscow - from $140.6, Bukhara - Moscow - Bukhara - from $267.3; Fergana - Moscow - from $140.6, Fergana - Moscow - Fergana - from $267.3; Karshi - Moscow - from $140.6, Karshi - Moscow - Karshi - from $267.3;

Moreover, price Tashkent – Krasnodar flight is from $162, while Tashkent - Krasnodar - Tashkent - from $298; Tashkent - Mineralnye Vody - from $146.4, Tashkent - Mineralnye Vody - Tashkent - from $283.38; Tashkent - Rostov - on - Don - from $143.4, Tashkent - Rostov - on - Don - Tashkent - from $280.6.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated areas
California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated areas
UAE's ADNOC to maintain crude allocation cut at 5% in Nov
UAE's ADNOC to maintain crude allocation cut at 5% in Nov
European stocks hold firm near record highs
European stocks hold firm near record highs
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan to give adequate response to Armenian provocations - minister Politics 13:13
Iran boosts exports via customs of Markazi Province Business 13:08
Kazakhstan’s national postal operator opens tender to buy spares for vehicles Tenders 13:01
Uzbekistan airways make first flight on new hybrid air transportation model Transport 12:53
Azerbaijan discloses number of unknown graves dating back to first Karabakh war Society 12:47
Azerbaijan's working group on ecological issues in liberated territories holds new meeting Society 12:47
Turkmenistan advocates settlement of situation in Afghanistan only by peaceful means – president Turkmenistan 12:39
Armenia grossly violates international law - Azerbaijani ombudsperson Politics 12:31
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company intends to increase production Oil&Gas 12:27
California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated areas US 12:22
UAE's ADNOC to maintain crude allocation cut at 5% in Nov Arab World 12:20
European stocks hold firm near record highs Europe 12:17
Third phase of clinical trials of Uzbek-Chinese vaccine complete Tenders 12:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 12:14
Armenia provided no information on some Azerbaijanis missing since Second Karabakh War Politics 12:06
Workers quitting jobs hits record levels in Israel Israel 12:04
Iran Khodro shares data on passenger cars production Business 12:04
Second Karabakh war brought light to issue of captured, missing Azerbaijanis - ICRC Politics 11:57
Kazakhstan's revenue from air cargo transport jumps in value Business 11:56
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 11:53
Iran's trade turnover with EAEU soar Business 11:52
Uzbekistan’s Fergana Oil Refinery to begin mass production of new types of oils Oil&Gas 11:52
Armenia's provocations threaten peace in region - Azerbaijani ombudsperson Politics 11:51
Kazakhstan increases exports to Russia amid COVID-19 Business 11:45
Armenia committed ethnical cleansing against captured Azerbaijanis - State Commission on POWs Politics 11:43
French, euro zone economies should return to pre-COVID levels by early 2022 Europe 11:37
Turkmenistan reveals total amount of transactions at commodity exchange for past week Finance 11:36
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:35
Iran’s NISOC transports synthesized crude oil to refineries Oil&Gas 11:25
Azerbaijani FM congratulates Turkey on Victory Day Politics 11:23
Volume of non-performing loans in Uzbekistan increases Finance 11:15
Georgian Kutaisi Airport to be connected to Kopitnari Railway - ministry Transport 11:14
Iran shares production estimates in fishing sector Business 11:14
Armenia always opposes principle of 'all for all' on return of hostages - Azerbaijan's MFA Politics 11:13
Exports of Iran through Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province up Business 11:12
Iran sees increase in mining production Business 11:11
Georgia notes increase in industrial producer price index Finance 11:10
Iranian banks to finance housing sector Business 11:10
Kyrgyzstan confirms 152 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 11:07
Armenia holding Azerbaijani prisoners in tough conditions - MFA Politics 11:06
Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for Aug. 30 Uzbekistan 11:05
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 30 Oil&Gas 11:03
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 11:03
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for electrical materials Tenders 11:02
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 11:02
Iranian currency rates for August 30 Finance 11:01
Iranian President calls for regulation foreign currency market Finance 11:00
Azerbaijan finds mass burials in liberated territories - MFA Politics 10:58
Iran to import 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - Drug Importers Union Iran 10:57
Azerbaijan names number of its citizens captured, taken hostage by Armenia during conflict (PHOTO) Politics 10:50
Iran's IIPGC makes investments in Kangavar Petrochemical Oil&Gas 10:48
Iran's Fara Bourse sees increase in overall index Finance 10:46
Iran plans to launch new communication satellites ICT 10:44
Film on Azerbaijani hostages, missing persons and prisoners of war produced in US Los Angeles (VIDEO) Politics 10:43
Azerbaijan faced Armenian aggression from first day of independence - MFA Politics 10:40
Iran to launch permanent exhibition of knowledge-based products in several countries Iran 10:39
Winners Receive 2021 IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics Arab World 10:36
IsDB Institute’s Global Forum: ‘Islamic Finance Has an Essential Role in Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery’ Arab World 10:36
Afghanistan to connect to Iran's Bandar Abbas and Chabahar ports via Zahedan-Chabahar railway Transport 10:31
Officials of Iran's Mazandaran province call for halt of water transfer projects Iran 10:25
Iran to supply water to Khuzestan Province Iran 10:22
Azerbaijani defense minister congratulates Turkish MoD Politics 10:11
Iran's Qom Province issues more permits for industrial units Business 10:08
Iran's Chabahar Free Zone Organization talks trade with Afghanistan Transport 10:02
Iran sees gains in overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange Finance 10:02
Iran's trade with Pakistan continues despite instability in Afghanistan Business 09:56
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Other News 09:43
Uzbekistan receives second component of Russian Sputnik V vaccine Uzbekistan 09:42
Iran shares data on buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange Finance 09:41
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy welding equipment Business 09:40
Azerbaijan kickstarts "Vagif's Poetry Days" in Shusha Society 09:39
Iran's Guardian Council ratifies Leap in Housing Construction Plan Construction 09:32
Oil mixed as Hurricane Ida slams U.S. crude hub, Louisiana Oil&Gas 09:26
Iran sees decrease in passenger car manufacturing Business 09:24
Iran sees increase in price of apartments in Tehran Finance 09:23
Iran’s GTC makes payments to local wheat farmers in Sistan & Baluchestan Province Business 09:22
Iran's carrot exports down Business 09:21
Volume of essential products available in Iranian ports announced Transport 09:20
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 09:19
Azerbaijani gymnast wins medal at competition in Bulgaria Society 08:59
Asian shares rise on dovish Fed chair, oil up as hurricane batters Louisiana Economy 08:57
Azerbaijani foreign exchange reserves to increase considerably - Fitch Ratings Business 08:17
5,222 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:46
Whole city of New Orleans loses power due to Hurricane Ida US 07:15
SsangYong to open bid for new buyer Business 06:36
Industrial accidents cause economic losses of 30 tln won in 2020 Other News 05:47
Israel cancels full quarantine obligation for arrivals from most countries Israel 04:52
Saudi students return to school after 17-month online education Arab World 04:05
IMF chief economist says emerging markets cannot afford repeat of "taper tantrum" Economy 03:18
Arson of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen in border areas - lies and slander - MoD Politics 02:38
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 7.72 mln Other News 02:21
Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports up 40 pct in June Economy 01:36
Turkey reports 17,332 COVID-19 cases, 255 deaths Turkey 00:43
Austria increases import of Turkish cars Business 00:01
Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with new vessel order Transport 29 August 23:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 29 August 23:00
Death toll from blasts in Zhambyl region climbs to 14 Kazakhstan 29 August 23:00
Iranian, Syrian FMs hold meeting in Damascus Politics 29 August 22:48
Iranian national oil company boosts its extractable reserves Oil&Gas 29 August 21:59
Austrian Development Cooperation shares data on its activity in Georgia Business 29 August 21:20
All news