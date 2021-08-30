Uzbekistan airways make first flight on new hybrid air transportation model

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways JSC switched to a hybrid model of air transportation and on August 30, 2021, the first flight was made in the direction of Tashkent – Moscow, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan Airways.

On the first flight of Uzbekistan Airways Express, together with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations, 22 migrant passengers were invited, who were presented with one-time free tickets on the Tashkent-Moscow route. This, in turn, testifies to the attention given to passengers who are unable to purchase air tickets.

Uzbekistan Express will focus on domestic and interregional transportation and will start to carry out air transportation on 4 Airbus A320 planes, arranged in "full economy". The future air transportation route map will also include key Russian and Kazakh cities such as Moscow, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Sochi, Mineralnye Vody, Yekaterinburg, Aktau, and Aktobe.

It should be noted that the prices for air tickets for flights operated by airliners modified for Uzbekistan Airways Express have been reduced by 20 percent and from September this year will include the following directions: Tashkent - Moscow - from $140.6, Tashkent - Moscow - Tashkent - from $267.3; Urgench - Moscow - from $140.6, Urgench - Moscow - Urgench - from $267.3; Namangan - Moscow - from $140.6, Namangan - Moscow - Namangan - from $267.3; Bukhara - Moscow - from $140.6, Bukhara - Moscow - Bukhara - from $267.3; Fergana - Moscow - from $140.6, Fergana - Moscow - Fergana - from $267.3; Karshi - Moscow - from $140.6, Karshi - Moscow - Karshi - from $267.3;

Moreover, price Tashkent – Krasnodar flight is from $162, while Tashkent - Krasnodar - Tashkent - from $298; Tashkent - Mineralnye Vody - from $146.4, Tashkent - Mineralnye Vody - Tashkent - from $283.38; Tashkent - Rostov - on - Don - from $143.4, Tashkent - Rostov - on - Don - Tashkent - from $280.6.

