Azerbaijan Airlines' aircraft forced to return to Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport

Transport 11 January 2022 12:14 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

A pilot of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft making J2-251 Baku-Nakhchivan flight decided to return to the airport due to fog, Trend reports citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The plane landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 08:50 (GMT+4). Passengers will fly to Nakhchivan after the fog disappears.

