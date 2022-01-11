Azerbaijan Airlines' aircraft forced to return to Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
Trend:
A pilot of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft making J2-251 Baku-Nakhchivan flight decided to return to the airport due to fog, Trend reports citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
The plane landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 08:50 (GMT+4). Passengers will fly to Nakhchivan after the fog disappears.
