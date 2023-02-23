Azerbaijan reveals number of transit flights carried out within country's airspace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. As a result of the continuous efforts of the Azeraeronavigation (AZANS) Air Traffic Control in developing the route network, increasing its efficiency and environmental safety, the air transit traffic through Azerbaijan grew 2.6 times in seasonal months, while the overall average growth rate totaled 1.3 times, First Vice-President of AZAL Samir Rzayev said in an interview with AZERTAC, Trend reports.

He noted that around 12,000 transit flights are currently carried out within Azerbaijan's airspace during the month.

"This is another proof of the attractiveness of the Azerbaijani airspace for foreign airlines. In addition, Azerbaijan is dynamically enhancing cooperation with EUROCONTROL (European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation) on air traffic control and planning of transit flights through the country," Rzayev stressed.