Azerbaijan to develop transport infrastructure in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan will develop transport infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "State Program of socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027" approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

It is planned to prepare project offers within the framework of this program. The work will be coordinated by the local Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. These measures will be aimed at improving the transport situation in Nakhchivan.