Russian Utair airline increases number of flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Russian Utair airline has increased the frequency of flights to Baku from the cities of Surgut and Tyumen, Trend reports.

The airline has launched additional flights from Surgut and Tyumen to Baku since early June. Now flights from Surgut are operated on Wednesdays at 07:10 (GMT+4), Fridays at 21:00 (GMT+4) and Sundays at 07:30 (GMT+4), from Tyumen on Wednesdays at 18:00 (GMT+4) and Fridays at 19:10 (GMT+4).

Flights from Baku to Surgut will be operated on Wednesdays at 21:40 (GMT+4), Saturdays at 01:55 (GMT+4) and Sundays at 21:45 (GMT+4), from Baku to Tyumen on Wednesday at 11:35 (GMT+4) and Friday at 22:45 (GMT+4).

"Baku is a popular tourist destination among the residents of our country, so our planes connect seven Russian cities with it. This season we have started to carry out more flights from Siberia to the capital of Azerbaijan. We will consider expanding the program of flights to Baku from other regions," said President of Utair Passenger Airlines Oleg Semenov.

Azerbaijan is one of the most-visited destinations in the CIS for Russian tourists. In 2021, Azerbaijan was one of the top 5 countries visited by tourists from Russia. Russians can fly directly from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Krasnoyarsk, Ufa, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don and Mineralnye Vody to Baku and from Moscow and St. Petersburg to other regions.

Recently, Russian IrAero airline launched direct flights from Perm to Baku from May 30, 2023. The flights are operated by the IrAero airline on Superjet aircraft, which can accommodate about 100 passengers.