China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to give impetus to dev't of economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway will give impetus to the development of trade and economic cooperation between China and all Central Asian countries, expert of the Institute of Russia, Central Asia and Eastern Europe of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Ruisi Li said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a round table organized by the Institute for Social Development Studies of Europe and Asia under the State Council of the People's Republic of China and the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Beijing.

According to her, the launch of this transport corridor will be an epoch-making event and will give new dynamics to the development of cooperation between the countries.

She noted that the results of the Uzbek-Chinese negotiations at the highest level gave a new impetus to the development of cooperation between the two countries in all spheres and directions, such as politics and security, trade and economy, finance and technology, energy and transport.

The event was attended by heads and researchers of the leading research structures of China - the Institute of Eurasian Studies of the Academy of International Relations, Beijing National University

Meanwhile, Institute for Social Development Studies of Europe and Asia is one of the leading analytical centers in China, making an active contribution to the formation of state policy in domestic and foreign policy areas.