ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 27. Lebap region, located in the east of Turkmenistan, will receive 62 units of new agricultural machinery manufactured by John Deere company by the end of July this year, Trend reports.

According to official data, this season the farmers of the region are operating almost 420 large combines, and together with the new equipment, the total number of machines involved in the agricultural campaign will reach 1,500 units.

Considering that the Lebap region is one of the leading regions in the agricultural sector owing to its geographical location, the number of machines used will continue to increase.

John Deere agricultural machinery in Turkmenistan includes various types of tractors, combines, seeders, cultivators and other agricultural machinery. They have advanced features such as automatic control, GPS navigation systems, accurate fertilizer distribution and many others, which allows farmers to maximize the use of their resources and increase yields.

The use of John Deere agricultural machinery has allowed Turkmenistan to reduce labor costs, improve the quality of tillage and reduce the time spent on agricultural operations, so that farmers can achieve greater efficiency and increase their productivity.