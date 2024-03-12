Turkish Albayrak Group's investments in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Turkish Albayrak Group's investments in Azerbaijan have already reached $20 million, Alport Baku's Manager Vahdettin Keles told Trend.

"Our investments in Azerbaijan have already reached the $20 million level, aiming to establish the logistical route connecting China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and eventually Europe," he emphasized.

Keles noted that these investments are directed towards strengthening the Middle Corridor, making it more robust.

"We already have a company in Uzbekistan, and we plan to build a representative office in Kazakhstan soon. However, Azerbaijan will serve as the focal point for all of these initiatives. We have launched our company at the Baku port and presently have about 100 people. All initiatives are prepared, and Baku Port is our partner," the manager explained.

"To increase the cargo flow along this corridor, we collaborate with Kazakh and Uzbek partners, and China will be our next step. We aim to ensure efficient, careful, and effective operation of the corridor. Our future plan is to use the Zangezur Corridor after its opening through Türkiye and further into Europe for transporting goods," he added.

To note, in July 2022, Albayrak acquired the operating rights to develop the Port of Baku, which is located on the crossroads of the modern Silk Road and major transportation corridors and is the largest intermodal logistics hub at the heart of Eurasia. Following the agreement, Albayrak Group took over the Ro-Ro container and fertilizer terminal operations.

Along with Alport’s broad experience in logistics around the world, the increase in the volume of cargo transported from Central Asian countries to Europe and Türkiye will be promoted, and modern logistics solutions will provide operational work and add value to the Azerbaijan economy by increasing the flow of cargo to the port.

