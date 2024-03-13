Turkmenistan calls for OTS-run unified transport

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov called on the Turkic countries to form a unified transport strategy for the revival of the Great Silk Road in the new format of the 'Turkic Belt', Trend reports.

The head of the People's Council of Turkmenistan stated this during the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ashgabat city.

"The Turkic states' cooperation has prioritized the transportation sector. We must start developing a single transportation strategy. The consolidation of efforts will enable us to achieve agreements with our international partners and large investors in this sector," Berdimuhamedov said.

He emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan's strategy for the revival of the Great Silk Road, where the Turkic states should play a key role.

"The 'Turkic Belt' had a significant positive impact on human progress many centuries ago. It geographically linked the development of Eastern and Western cultures, becoming a place for a wide exchange of knowledge and achievements in various fields. These processes, which lasted for hundreds of years, affected dozens of people and states, whose historical fate was largely determined by their proximity to the Turkic world," Berdimuhamedov noted.

According to the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, in modern realities, it is necessary to rethink this historical mission and adapt it to create a new structure for multifaceted cooperation in the Eurasian space - in politics, economics, trade, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.