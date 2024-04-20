OSJD officially adopts Ashgabat Declaration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. The Ashgabat Declaration was adopted at the 38th Conference of heads and responsible representatives of railway transport enterprises of the Organization for Co-operation between Railways (OSJD) member countries, held in the capital of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the Declaration, which is an annex to the Protocol of the meeting, underlines the importance of further implementation of the provisions of the UN General Assembly resolutions on transport initiated by Turkmenistan.

These resolutions include the resolution 'the role of transport and transit corridors in ensuring international cooperation for sustainable development' dated December 19, 2014; the resolution 'towards comprehensive cooperation among all modes of transport for promoting sustainable multimodal transit corridors' dated December 22, 2015; the resolution 'strengthening links between all modes of transport to achieve Sustainable Development Goals' dated December 20, 2017; and the resolution 'strengthening links between all modes of transport to achieve Sustainable Development Goals' dated December 19, 2023.

The event was attended by heads and senior representatives of railway departments from 20 OSJD member countries, as well as observers from four countries: Finland, France, Germany, and Greece.