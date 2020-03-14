Coronavirus cases count increases in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

Two more coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan thus bringing the overall number of cases to six, Spokesman for Kazakhstan's Healthcare Ministry Dias Akhmetsharip said, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry.

Akhmetsharip said that one case of coronavirus infection has been detected in a 62-year-old passenger who arrived in Kazakhstan’s Almaty from Moscow on March 10, 2020.

Another case detected in a woman who arrived in Nur-Sultan via Warsaw – Nur-Sultan flight.

Thus, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 6 cases: two in Nur-Sultan and four in Almaty.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,700. Over 128,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 68,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

