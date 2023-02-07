Kazakh, German businesses discuss co-op in Hamburg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A Kazakh-German investment round table took place in Hamburg, Germany, Trend reports, citing the press service of the national railway operator “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” (KTZ).

The KTZ statement notes that the roundtable was dedicated to the question of transforming Central Asia into a global transport and logistics hub.

The meeting was attended by representatives of major businesses, federal officials, and experts.

During the event, Kairat Utyapov, the General Director of KTZ Express, presented the logistics potential of Kazakhstan, described the services provided by the national railway operator to increase transit, and export potential in the direction of European countries, as well as measures taken to create favorable conditions for speed, cost, and safety of cargo transportation on routes through the country.

Representatives of German businesses showed a high interest in the logistics of goods along Kazakhstani routes and noted their important role in the new geopolitical situation.

According to the Kazakh Chamber of Commerce, today 160 Hamburg companies are actively cooperating with Kazakhstan. According to 11M2012, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Hamburg increased by 73 percent compared to the same period in 2021 and amounted to about 250 million euros.