Kazakhstan, Estonia reaffirms mutual aspiration to further deepen cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 19. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the President of Estonia Alar Karis in New York, Trend reports.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of strengthening cooperation between the two states in various spheres.

Tokayev informed the interlocutor about large-scale social and economic transformations in Kazakhstan, including those aimed at attracting and protecting foreign investments.

The two sides reaffirmed their mutual aspiration to further deepen cooperation in areas of common interest and exchanged invitations for mutual visits.

Tokayev also discussed topical issues on the international agenda and multilateral cooperation through the UN, the EU, and the OSCE.