Kazakhstan ready to further increase volume of Russian gas transportation - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. Kazakhstan is ready to further increase the volume of Russian gas transportation, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the ceremony of launching the export of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia - Center gas pipeline passing through the Kazakh territory, Trend reports.

Tokayev noted that more than 20,000 kilometers of main gas pipelines with an annual throughput capacity of up to 255 billion cubic meters pass through the territory of Kazakhstan

"Kazakhstan is interested in the full use of its transit potential and is ready to further increase the volume of Russian gas transportation," he said.

Russia today launched gas exports to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia – Center gas pipeline, passing through the territory of Kazakhstan.

The export launch ceremony was attended by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In June 2023, Chairman of the Board of Gazprom Alexey Miller and Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov signed a contract for the supply of Russian gas to Uzbekistan and a roadmap for preparing the republic’s gas transportation system for its acceptance and transportation.

Gazprom also signed an agreement with Kazakhstan’s QazaqGaz to provide services for the transportation of Russian natural gas through Kazakhstan for consumers in Uzbekistan.

The two-year agreement assumes a supply volume of 9 million cubic meters per day, almost 2.8 billion cubic meters per year.