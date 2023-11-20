KazMunayGas briefs US officials on dev't of Trans-Caspian route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 20. Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) Magzum Mirzagaliev has held negotiations with officials of the US State Department in Washington, the company told Trend.

Thus, he met with the US Presidential Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein, Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Assistant Secretary Geoffrey Pyatt, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Europe, Eurasia, Africa and the Middle East in the Office of International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy Joshua Volz and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Division for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Erik Woodhouse.

Mirzagaliyev briefed the US officials on the work to diversify Kazakh oil export routes and develop the Trans-Caspian route. In March 2022, KMG began supplying oil from the Tengiz field from Aktau towards the port of Ceyhan (Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline).

"KazMunayGas, together with international oil companies, which are also shareholders of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, maintains a constructive dialogue with the US, UK and EU. We note that Kazakh oil exports are not subject to sanctions in all three jurisdictions. This is important both for Kazakhstan and for the stability of the global energy market," he said.

In addition, Mirzagaliev took part in the panel session "Energy Security in Europe" at the Black Sea Energy and Security conference.

Mirzagaliyev told the participants about Kazakhstan’s position on the world energy arena. Thus, Kazakhstan is a major supplier of oil to Europe, providing about 10 percent of the total demand on the continent.