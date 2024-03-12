Kazakhstan takes measures to eliminate bottlenecks along Middle Corridor - vice-minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Kazakhstan is taking measures to eliminate bottlenecks of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), said Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Transport Satzhan Ablaliyev during the second session of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Middle Corridor serves as a crucial transportation route for fostering interaction between our countries and facilitating the transit of Chinese goods to Europe. To enhance the capacity of this route, we are implementing diverse measures to address bottlenecks and augment its overall capacity," the vice-minister emphasized.

According to him, Kazakhstan Railroads JSC (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy) has already started to implement several projects to build second tracks to increase freight traffic on TITR.

"Initiating the construction of a new road along the China border, accompanied by the opening of a new checkpoint, is part of our strategy to eliminate bottlenecks. A bypass railroad is concurrently under construction in Almaty, reducing travel time by approximately a day. Beyond rail infrastructure, numerous projects in road transportation are underway, emphasizing our commitment to road development. Consequently, efforts are directed towards upgrading the technical category of several roads to accommodate these advancements," Ablaliyev said.

In addition, the vice-minister mentioned that a joint venture has been created between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia, which will provide a single window for transportation along this corridor.

"Expected to become operational within this year, the corridor will significantly ease the transportation of goods for businessmen. Concurrently, efforts are underway to digitize the Middle Corridor, aiming to eliminate both physical and non-physical barriers and enhance the compatibility of documentation," Ablaliyev added.

The Middle Corridor links the containerized rail freight networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure links the Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increasing cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.