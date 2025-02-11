Kyrgyzstan's FM set for first official visit to Oman

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 11. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubaev will pay an official visit to Oman on February 11-12, 2025, which will be the first such visit in the history of bilateral relations, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry.

According to information, the visit will be carried out at the invitation of Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi.

The visit will include negotiations between the foreign ministers to discuss key issues of Kyrgyz-Omani cooperation, including political interaction, development of trade, economic and investment ties, as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Kulubaev will also hold meetings with the Omani leadership and representatives of various government bodies and agencies to discuss the prospects of expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.