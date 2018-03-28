Turkmenistan sums up parliamentary election results

28 March 2018 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 28

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

The results of the March 25 parliamentary election in Turkmenistan were summed up today.

In total, 125 MPs were elected among 284 candidates throughout the country for the new convocation, the Turkmen Central Election Commission said in a message March 28.

Among the elected MPs are representatives of the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party, and initiative groups of citizens.

An approved list of MPs will be disclosed in the coming days.

According to the Turkmen constitution, the parliament passes laws, makes changes and amendments to the constitution, approves the state budget, solves the issues concerning nationwide referendums and appoints MPs, members of the representative bodies.

Moreover, the parliament ratifies and denounces international treaties, solves the issues of state border and administrative-territorial division of the country.

