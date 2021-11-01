Turkmen governmental delegation holds meetings with Afghan officials

Turkmenistan 1 November 2021 20:31 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

A Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov paid a working visit to Afghanistan from October 30 through October 31, 2021.

During his visit to Kabul, Meredov held a number of meetings with high-ranking officials of Afghanistan.

In particular, Meredov met with Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

Stressing that the Turkmen side expresses readiness for constructive dialogue and close cooperation with the new state structures of Afghanistan, Meredov added that Turkmenistan, as a neighboring country, is interested in the political stability and security of the country, welfare and unity of the Afghan people, and the solution of existing contradictions through peaceful, political and diplomatic means.

The sides paid special attention to the intensification of the pace of joint projects in key sectors.

In this regard, the two countries expressed the readiness for further cooperation in promoting the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line, and the railway from Turkmenistan to some provinces of Afghanistan.

Minister of Economy, minister of finance, minister of public works, minister of mines and petroleum, minister of energy and water, minister of communications and information technology, minister of commerce and industry, minister of information and culture of Afghanistan, as well as the head of Da AfghanistanBreshna Sherkat (DABS) company, attended the meeting on economic issues chaired by Meredov and Second Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi.

A wide range of issues of political and economic interaction between the two countries was discussed during the meeting.

In particular, the issue of intensifying the implementation of joint projects, ensuring their security, as well as the issue of expanding interaction between the official and business circles of the two countries through intensifying bilateral meetings at various levels, were discussed.

"We would like to launch the implementation of national projects between the two countries as soon as possible because all the necessary conditions have been created for their implementation, including security," the deputy prime minister of Afghanistan added.

Meredov and acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed the priority issues of the bilateral agenda in the field of political, diplomatic and humanitarian cooperation.

The Turkmen side invited the Afghan governmental delegation to visit Turkmenistan.

The minister of defense, minister of internal affairs, and heads of the national security and border services of Afghanistan, as well as the leadership of the relevant ministries of Turkmenistan, attended the meeting between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan on security issues, led by Meredov and Defense Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob.

During the constructive talks, the sides stressed the need to continue to make efforts to ensure and strengthen security, stability, and border interaction.

In this regard, the Afghan side stressed that the security of the common fraternal border, as well as all joint promising economic projects, will be ensured.

"We will spare no effort to ensure the security of infrastructure and economic projects between the two countries," Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said.

Following the talks, a press conference was held by Meredov and Muttaqi.

Stressing the positive and constructive nature of the current dialogue, the foreign ministers summarized the results of the negotiations between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan aimed at expanding effective partnership in priority spheres.

