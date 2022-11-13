Turkmenistan to boost natural resources management via FAO, Türkiye support (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) and Türkiye are assisting Turkmenistan in the sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture, Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia at FAO, Viorel Gutu told Trend on November 13.

He stressed that on December 2, 2020, Turkmenistan officially endorsed three regional projects implemented under the FAO-Türkiye Partnership Programme on Food and Agriculture (FTPP II).

"This program, funded by the Government of Türkiye and implemented by FAO to ensure food security, improve rural livelihoods and support the sustainable management of natural resources in the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus and beyond," Gutu said.

It was noted that one of the three projects is the fisheries project (FISHCap) aims to increase countries’ capacities for the exploitation, management and protection of natural resources through the sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture.

"Under the project, experts from Turkmenistan have attended webinars on the state of the fishery and aquaculture industry, briefings and workshops on a variety of topics such as climate change adaptation in fisheries and aquaculture, carp farming, medicinal leeches, safety for fisheries and aquaculture products, fish health management and fish diseases," he added.