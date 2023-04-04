Turkmenistan discusses potential of transport corridors with foreign partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Turkmen delegation took part in "Railway logistics: current development challenges, held under the slogan "Joining forces — to common success" international conference, organized by Belarusian Railways company, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen automobile service).

According to the information, the conference was attended by the heads of the railways of Turkmenistan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, as well as companies from China. In total, it gathered more than 160 participants from 6 countries in its fields.

During the conference, the parties discussed the potential of railways, cross—border transportation, the North—South and West-East corridors, as well as new prospects for railway directions.

Following the results of the conference, meetings of leading regional logistics companies were held.

Meanwhile, during a recent meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the head of Russian Railways JSC Oleg Belozerov said that the company is interested in deepening partnership with Turkmenistan.