Large US companies eye expansion opportunities in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Major US companies such as John Deere, Boeing, General Electric, Visa Card International and Coca-Cola are interested in expanding their activities in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

This was stated by the US Ambassador to Turkmenistan Matthew Klimow during an official press conference held at the residence of the embassy in Ashgabat.

He expressed hope that the Turkmenistan-US Business Council will be transformed into the US Chamber of Commerce in Turkmenistan.

Matthew Klimow confirmed that the embassy actively supports the activities of Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council, and the efforts of the Council through the forum of business leaders of Turkmenistan and the US, and also mentioned that last December Ashgabat hosted two trade delegations from the US.

He noted that the US Embassy in Turkmenistan facilitates the establishment of contacts between US buyers interested in Turkmenistan's exports, including petrochemical products, carbamide, and fertilizers, and their Turkmen counterparts.

At the end of his speech, the Ambassador confirmed his readiness to continue working in the field of trade and commerce, building on the foundation laid by the Turkmenistan-US Business Council and the Turkmenistan-US Business Leaders Forum.

