Turkmenistan, Türkiye ink deals to forge gas sector collaboration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 2. Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye signed a Memorandum of mutual cooperation on the development of partnership in the field of natural gas, Trend reports.

This document was signed during a meeting between Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is in Türkiye on a working visit to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In accordance with the signed agreements, Turkmen gas will first be exported to Türkiye and then to world markets.

Following the meeting between Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Declaration of Intent on cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon resources between Turkmenistan and Türkiye and a Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmenistan Airlines OJSC and the University of Turkish Aeronautical Association were also signed.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Türkiye are strategically fostering the development of their bilateral relations, with both nations engaging in continuous discussions and collaborative initiatives to strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance mutual cooperation.

For example, recently representatives of Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), a state-owned crude oil and natural gas trading company, and Turkmengaz, Turkmenistan's national gas company, have held a meeting to discuss prospects for exporting Turkmen gas to Europe via Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

