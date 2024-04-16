Turkmenistan, China exchange experience in dev't of AEO program

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 16. Representatives of the customs services of Turkmenistan and China exchanged experience in the development of the Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) program, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen State Customs Service, the exchange of experience took place during the visit of the Chinese delegation to Turkmenistan.

The visit took place within the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the General Administration of Customs China on expanding the capabilities of the AEO program.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Memorandum, noting that the Customs Service of Turkmenistan is actively studying all aspects of AEO for its effective implementation, attaching great importance to the Chinese experience.

Furthermore, a seminar was also held with the participation of customs officers and members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, where Chinese experts shared their experience in implementing the AEO program in China, telling about the history of its development, current functioning, and prospects.

Meanwhile, the Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) program is a partnership program implemented by many customs administrations as a mechanism that simultaneously ensures the security and simplification of global trade by ensuring the interests of both customs and trade participants who decide to work in partnership mode in order to improve the security of the supply chain.

