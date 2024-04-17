Turkmenistan considers establishing UN-Habitat regional office

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 17. Turkmenistan has considered the possibility of opening a Regional Office of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Turkmenistan to expand the organization's representation in the country, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova and a delegation of the organization headed by UN Assistant Secretary-General and Acting Executive Director of UN-Habitat Michal Mlynár.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UN-Habitat.

Furthermore, during the negotiations, the parties considered the expansion of cooperation in the field of urban planning legislation and in the implementation of global programs and strategies for the development of high-tech, environmentally friendly, and socially adapted cities as promising areas.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the partnership and striving for further expansion of cooperation, filling them with new content.

Meanwhile, UN Habitat is a UN program focused on the sustainable development of cities and settlements, whose tasks include promoting policy formation, developing strategies, and implementing projects aimed at improving the quality of life in cities, ensuring access to housing, and developing sustainable urban infrastructure.

UN Habitat also conducts research, collects data, and monitors to identify trends in urbanization and provide a framework for developing effective urban development strategies around the world.

