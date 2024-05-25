Turkmenistan and Tajikistan highlight potential to boost economic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 25. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan stressed the sufficient potential for increasing the volume of economic partnership, Trend reports.

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government

According to an official source, this was said during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

During the meeting, the President noted with satisfaction that relations between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have noticeably intensified recently, stressing that the development of bilateral ties is based on the long-standing traditions of friendship and good-neighborliness of the two countries.

They noted that the priority area of interstate partnership is the trade and economic sphere, in the context of which it was noted that Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have sufficient potential to increase the volume of mutual trade, investment, and joint projects in various sectors, and identify new areas of interaction, including in such areas as industry, transport, energy, and agriculture.

Furthermore, the cultural and humanitarian sphere is an integral part of bilateral relations, Berdimuhamedov stressed, expressing his conviction that our countries have great prospects for joint work and exchange of experience in the fields of culture and art, science, and education.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan hosted a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government, which took place on May 24 this year, during which the participants signed a number of various documents.