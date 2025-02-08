Turkmen Post set to roll out real-time parcel tracking via liaising with IPS (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Turkmen Post, the official postal operator of Turkmenistan, is set to keep a close eye on parcels in real time thanks to its integration with the International Postal System (IPS), a source at the Universal Postal Union (UPU) told Trend.

"Turkmen Post is already using the UPU-hosted version of IPS (IPS.post). Their current project is about interfacing IPS.post with their new local (domestic) system for end-to-end electronic processing of mail flows. This is a significant improvement, both for their clients in Turkmenistan and the foreign post, as well as foreign clients in other countries," the source said.

The Union pointed out that keeping an eye on parcels is a crucial piece of the puzzle in e-commerce delivery. No customer is going to stick their neck out and order something online, particularly from overseas, unless they can be certain that their package will be monitored and updates on every step of the delivery will be accessible.

The source noted that, besides tracking data, IPS is a comprehensive system that offers many benefits for postal organizations. It complies with all UPU standards, particularly for data exchange between postal services and other stakeholders in the supply chain (transport companies, customs).

"The UPU provides additional technologies that complement IPS: Post*Net, for example, is the electronic network connecting all the posts for the secured transmission of data between them. CDS is the software preparing the data and interfacing with customs so that the local customs can pre-clear the mail items based on electronic declarations before the mail items land in the country; all these technologies are useful for e-commerce," the source said.

Additionally, IPS includes a powerful accounting module for settlement between all these stakeholders. The system has been in operation for over 25 years and is used by more than 180 postal services worldwide.

Turkmen Post serves as the official postal entity representing Turkmenistan. The organization oversees the distribution of correspondence and the provision of postal stamps. It has been affiliated with the Universal Postal Union since January 26, 1993. Turkmenpost has a workforce of approximately 2,000 individuals and operates more than 146 postal facilities, with its central office located in Ashgabat.