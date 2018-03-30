Uzbekistan, UN mull transborder water issues of Central Asia

30 March 2018 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Foreign minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and Head of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Natalia Gherman discussed solution of transborder water issues in Central Asia, as well as UNRCCA convention projects on use of water resources of Amudarya and Syrdarya rivers, the press office of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in its statement on March 30.

According to the statement, the discussion was held within the framework of meeting between Kamilov and Gherman in Tashkent on March 30, 2018.

Natalia Gherman, who earlier participated in the UN’s delegation to the Tashkent international conference on Afghanistan “Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Interaction”, underlined the importance of the Tashkent forum for the whole region.

She said that unanimous adoption of the final declaration of the conference reflects support for Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s initiative on Afghan settlement aimed at the long perspective.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on actual topics of cooperation between Uzbekistan and UNRCCA.

