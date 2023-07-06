Uzbekistan, Slovenia to strengthen economic co-op within new agreement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 6. An agreement to strengthen economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Slovenia has been approved, Trend reports.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has adopted a resolution, numbered 213 and dated July 5, 2023, that approves the international agreement between the two countries.

This agreement between the Governments of Uzbekistan and Slovenia on economic cooperation was signed on February 8, 2023, in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent. It aims to enhance economic ties and foster collaboration between the two nations.

The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan has been designated as the responsible authority for implementing this international agreement and ensuring its successful execution.

Following the document's entry into force, the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, along with relevant ministries and agencies, will monitor the implementation of the agreement’s provisions in accordance with established procedures.