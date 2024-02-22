Turkish AJet receives authorization to perform regular flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 22. Uzaviation Agency (Uzbekistan's Civil Aviation Agency) issued permission to carry out regular flights by Turkish AJet Airlines to Uzbekistan on the Ankara-Tashkent-Ankara route on February 21, 2024, Trend reports.

According to Uzaviation Agency, the permit was issued on the basis of intergovernmental agreement on air communication between Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

Flights will be carried out on B737-800 aircraft.

The Ajet low-cost airline was established on the basis of Anadolujet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines.

Meanwhile, LOT Polish Airlines will connect Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Warsaw with regular flights from March 14.

It is planned that flights will be carried out three times a week - on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays on Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The Polish carrier plans to operate an additional flight on Tuesdays with a scheduled return to Warsaw on Wednesdays in April and May.