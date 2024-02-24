Uzbekistan, Poland to establish Council of Entrepreneurs

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. Uzbekistan and Poland signed an agreement on establishing the Uzbek-Polish Council of Entrepreneurs and held the first meeting in September 2024 in an enlarged format, Trend reports.

The sides signed the agreement at a meeting between a delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Davron Vakhobov and Chairman of the Polish Chamber of Commerce and Industry Marek Klochko.

During the meeting, the sides discussed matters of further development of cooperation in the investment and trade-economic spheres between the two organizations.

Marek Klochko highly appreciated Uzbekistan's industrial potential and the conditions created for attracting foreign investors. He also said that a delegation of Polish businessmen is planning to visit Uzbekistan in March–April this year and take part in exhibitions related to the textile and pharmaceutical industries.

During the trip, members of Uzbekistan's delegation also met with the leadership of the Agency for Investment and Trade (PAIT) under the Ministry of Development and Technology of Poland.

During the dialogue, the sides discussed matters of establishing mutually beneficial relations between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and this organization.

As a result of the discussions, the sides agreed to sign a memorandum on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and PAIT to work out the opening of an office of this organization in Tashkent as well as to ensure the participation of companies in exhibitions.