Uzbekistan, Slovakia discuss bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov hsa met with Foreign Minister of Slovakia Juraj Blanar, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan emphasized that a constructive dialogue was heldduring the meeting within the framework of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya.

It is reported that the ministers paid attention to strengthening ties between the two countries and plans for the near future. Bakhtiyor Saidov expressed his readiness to further expand cooperation at various levels.