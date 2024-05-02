Uzbekistan attempting to form raw material co-op with US and UK (updated)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan is working on agreements with the US and the UK on the critically crucial raw material aspects, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the III Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Last month strategical cooperation was established with the EU on the highly important raw materials aspects. We also work on similar agreements with the US and the UK," president of Uzbekistan emphasized.

He also noted that in this regard, based on the modern international experience in new addition of the law on some soil will be adopted.

Meanwhile, the III Tashkent International Investment Forum is being held in Tashkent on May 2-3.

Almost 2,500 people from 84 countries are expected to participate. Among them are government representatives, heads of major companies, as well as high-ranking guests from international organizations such as the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.

The forum program includes more than 40 events, including breakout sessions, round tables, presentations and meetings of intergovernmental commissions. A launching ceremony of a number of projects in Uzbekistan is also envisaged.