Uzbekistan and Türkiye sign up cooperation instruments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 7. Uzbekistan and Türkiye inked several cooperation agreements, Trend reports.

The signing took place following the third meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a joint declaration on deepening comprehensive strategic partnership.

In addition, 19 documents were signed:

Agreement on cooperation in the field of scientific exchange and high technologies;

Agreement on strengthening cooperation in the field of regional development;

Agreement on cooperation in the field of standardization;

Protocol on cooperation in providing technical assistance for Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO;

Protocol on cooperation in the field of space sciences, technologies and research;

Protocol on cooperation in the field of agricultural education;

Protocol on cooperation in the field of energy development;

Protocol on cooperation in the field of culture;

Protocol on cooperation in the field of information;

Protocol on cooperation in cadastre matters;

Protocol on cooperation in the field of tourism;

Protocol on cooperation in the field of support of the institute of family and women;

Protocol on cooperation in the field of management training;

Protocol on cooperation in the field of professional development in the legal sphere.

The sides also adopted bilateral documents on preferential trade, energy market regulation, and the action plan on expanding cooperation in agriculture.