EBRD set to launch new green economy financing facility in Uzbekistan in 2025 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is set to launch a new Green Economy Financing Facility in Uzbekistan this year, Head of Uzbekistan office at EBRD Andi Aranitasi told Trend.

According to him, the new facility is expected to encourage residential and commercial borrowers to invest in green and innovative solutions. The program will support the efficient use of water and the sustainable management of land, aligning with the Bank’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability.

"The bank’s activities in Uzbekistan are guided by a country strategy developed jointly with the authorities, outlining key priorities until 2029. One of the main focus areas is supporting decarbonization, improving water efficiency, and advancing cleaner energy. The EBRD aims to facilitate investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency, helping Uzbekistan transition to a more sustainable energy system," he said.

Andi Aranitasi noted that another priority for the bank is fostering private sector development by promoting employment, enhancing workforce skills, ensuring economic inclusion, and accelerating digital transformation. The EBRD plans to work closely with businesses and financial institutions to create more job opportunities and strengthen the overall business environment.

He also highlighted the importance of improving economic governance, strengthening the business climate, and enhancing infrastructure connectivity.

"These efforts will contribute to greater economic stability and attract more foreign investment to Uzbekistan. In addition to new initiatives, the bank will focus on implementing already signed projects, particularly in the public sector," he concluded.