Iran files complaint to ICAO over refusal of fueling its planes at foreign airports

Tehran, Iran, June 1

Trend:

Iran has a filed complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over the issue related to its aircrafts being denied refueling at foreign airports, said an official at Iran Civil Aviation Organization

"The issue has been brought up to the secretary and President of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)," said Morteza Dehgan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The US unilateral sanctions on Iran's aviation are against international regulations. The aim of these approaches is to cut the connection between people of Iran and other countries," he added.

"A lot of negotiations have been held, yet the problem remains. Hopefully, it will be solved," he said.

Iran Civil Aviation Organization has officially demanded the ICAO to take a decisive position towards the US sanctions in back in 2018.

Last week, Iran Air's flight to Frankfurt was delayed by 8 hours due to refusal to fuel the plane at the Ankara airport. The issue was eventually resolved by transporting two fuel tankers outside the airport area, to fuel the Iranian plane.

